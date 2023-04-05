Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $16,647.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,527.17 or 1.00030081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00232033 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,346.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.