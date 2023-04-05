Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $17,390.89 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,928.56 or 1.00062593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

