Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,603 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 8.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 704,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,109. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.