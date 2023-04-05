Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.75. 721,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,375. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

