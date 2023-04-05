Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 147,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

