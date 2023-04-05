Richard Parris Purchases 950,000 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating) insider Richard Parris acquired 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($129,781.42).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

LON SNT traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 13.08 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 915,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.81. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.38 ($0.35).

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

