Richard Parris Purchases 950,000 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating) insider Richard Parris acquired 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($129,781.42).
Sabien Technology Group Price Performance
LON SNT traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 13.08 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 915,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.81. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.38 ($0.35).
About Sabien Technology Group
