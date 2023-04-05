Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Up 2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It provides franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function.
