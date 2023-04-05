Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.50 and last traded at $227.50. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.54.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.