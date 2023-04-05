Request Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $95.59 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,003.54 or 1.00087259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09720122 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,301,185.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

