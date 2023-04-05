RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23.

Insider Activity

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. American Trust purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

