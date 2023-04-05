Relay Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $907.20 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $907.20 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

