Regis Management CO LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,905 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,117. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.