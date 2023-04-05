Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 2,117,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,811. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.