Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 4,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

