Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Decreased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $836.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $767.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

