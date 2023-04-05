Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $900,680.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $825.22. 559,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $767.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.