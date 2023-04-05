Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Red Emperor Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58.
About Red Emperor Resources
Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
