Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 11,085 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

IWF stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,958. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $274.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

