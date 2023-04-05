Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Cintas by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 253,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 81,130 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

