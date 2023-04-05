Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

VLO stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.48. 4,439,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,241. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

