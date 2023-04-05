Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. 840,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.