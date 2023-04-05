Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

PLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,351. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

