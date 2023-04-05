Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $627.15. 574,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,744. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

