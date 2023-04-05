Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.14. 589,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.