Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,060. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

