Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.02. 723,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

