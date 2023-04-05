Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,065,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,793 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94,586 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,754,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,295. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.