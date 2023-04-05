Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/1/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

