REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading Down 2.1%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 6,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of REC Silicon ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
REC Silicon ASA Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.
