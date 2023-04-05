Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.92. Approximately 106,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of C$332.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

