Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.04. Approximately 5,556,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,208,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.