Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.04. Approximately 5,556,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,208,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

