Real Estate Investors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

RLE opened at GBX 30.05 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25. The company has a market cap of £51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 490.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Stringer bought 99,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,888 ($34,634.87). 38.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

