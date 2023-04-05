Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 884,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,580. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

