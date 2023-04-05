Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. 1,277,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.