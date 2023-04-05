Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.18% from the company’s current price.

AESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

AESI stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

