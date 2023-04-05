Raymond James Cuts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $3.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCFC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritium DCFC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.
Tritium DCFC Stock Up 0.8 %
DCFC stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
