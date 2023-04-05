Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.73 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,678,003 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

