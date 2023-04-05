Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of QUIS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.56. 249,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

