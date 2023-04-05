Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.