QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $392.58

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $392.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00030029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,232.61 or 1.00024188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187489 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $640.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

