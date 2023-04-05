QUASA Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.90 million and $392.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,567.10 or 1.00018772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000127 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187489 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $640.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

