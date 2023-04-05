QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.90 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

