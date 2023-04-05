Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182,798.82

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Quantum has a total market cap of $1,120.51 and $182,798.82 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 80% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,556.42 or 1.00006571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 99.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,481.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.