Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 80% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1,120.51 and $181,747.39 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.31 or 0.99891287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 99.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,481.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

