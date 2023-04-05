Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

