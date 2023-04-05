Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $330.99 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $330.99 million and $39.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00011071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.09 or 0.06682947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017917 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,602,508 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

