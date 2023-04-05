Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %

QRVO traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 1,702,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

