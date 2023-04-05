Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Increased by Diamond Equity (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for MAIA Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

