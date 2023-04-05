Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Raised to $13.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx



Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

