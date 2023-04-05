Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

